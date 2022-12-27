Diego Llorente eyes Leeds United chance and outlines Whites potential plus personal target

Spanish international centre-back Llorente signed a new three-and-a-half year deal last week, penning fresh terms with Leeds until the summer of 2026. The 29-year-old defender has only featured in one of United’s last eight games but is eyeing a Whites opportunity over a busy next fortnight and says the next aims for both himself and his team work hand in hand.

"For myself, I think this season I am not playing too much,” admitted Llorente to LUTV, asked about the targets of both himself and the team. “But I will keep pushing every day and in training and when I have opportunities in the match. I think now we have a lot of matches in just two weeks and everybody is going to have the opportunity to play. My principal target is helping the team and keep pushing."

Leeds will finally return to Premier League action after a six-week break for the World Cup with Wednesday night’s home clash against defending champions Manchester City. Just three days later, Jesse Marsch’s Whites will then visit highflying Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve afternoon, four days before another Wednesday evening home clash against West Ham United. Attention will then turn to the FA Cup with the following Sunday’s third round clash at Cardiff City.

TARGETS: Outlined by Leeds United's Spanish international centre-back Diego Llorente, above, pictured signing his new Whites deal. Picture by LUFC.

"It has been a weird situation because it is a break during the season,” said Llorente. “But we keep training, keep pushing and keep developing our tactics and our strategy. I think we are now ready to come back and keep pushing."

Llorente also says he is particularly encouraged by the talented nature of United’s youngsters and hopes he can play his own part in a successful blend of experience and youth.

