Plymouth Argyle's new head coach Miron Muslic said following the Pilgrims' 5-0 defeat by Leeds United promotion rivals Burnley that attacker Morgan Whittaker was available but failed to report for the game.

Whittaker scored 19 Championship goals for struggling Plymouth last season and while this year has not been so prolific, remains highly-rated. This month he is the subject of transfer interest from Scott Parker's Clarets, who took Argyle to task at Home Park on Wednesday night, scoring all five goals before the half-time interval.

Twenty-four-year-old Whittaker was left out of the matchday squad by new boss Muslic, who admitted after the game that the forward was not carrying an injury, but simply did not turn up on time to be with the squad.

"We need players who really want to play for Argyle," Muslic told Sky Sports. "If they don't want to play, they are the wrong players."

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the former Cercle Brugge coach pulled no punches when it came to the attacker's absence.

"Morgan didn't show up," he said.

"We had a game today and he was in the selection and he wasn't there.

"It shows the mentality, or even the lack of mentality," Muslic added.

Burnley have already made two attempts to sign Whittaker during this transfer window, the latest worth an estimated £5 million with potential future add-ons included. Plymouth, however, value the player much higher and have turned down the approaches.

Leeds, meanwhile, went back to the summit of the Championship table in midweek after a 2-0 win over Norwich City at Elland Road. Burnley kept pace with the top two, just two points behind Sheffield United and three back from the league leaders.

Daniel Farke's side go to Turf Moor in their next match, while Chris Wilder's Blades host Hull City this coming weekend.