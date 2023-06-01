Cooper skippered Leeds to promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2020 but the Whites are now heading back to the country’s second tier following Sunday’s relegation.

Taking to his Instagram page, Cooper revealed that he was unaware of what would now happen regarding player arrivals or departures but highlighted the steps needed to seal promotion at the first attempt and issued a strong stance about his own future. Cooper has been with Leeds since the summer of 2014 and has declared that he would “never turn his back” on the club that he also supports.

Cooper wrote: “A devastating few days and a tough couple months in front. I would like to say sorry to everyone we failed. My club. Our unwavering supporters and my family. You the fans are the heartbeat of the club and we failed you. This will stay with me for a while but it will be soon time to write our next chapter. Through better decisions on and off the pitch I believe we can bounce back.

PASSION: From Whites captain Liam Cooper. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.