"Devastated" - Leeds United's Kemar Roofe speaks out as knee injury leaves him fighting to play again this season

Kemar Roofe described himself as “devastated” after a knee injury left him battling to avoid an early end to his season.

Leeds United are crossing their fingers that Roofe will be fit to play at some stage of the Championship run-in despite scans revealing that the striker damaged ligaments in last week’s 2-1 win over Swansea City.

The club have just 14 matches remaining and the regular term is due to end in 10 weeks’ time.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be without Roofe for an extended period of time, although United have not revealed a likely date for the forward’s comeback.

Writing on Twitter, Roofe said: “Devastated but it’s part of the game! It’s just an excuse for me to get stronger.”

Roofe has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Bolton Wanderers, the start of a critical spell in which Leeds will play three times in seven days.

His absence is major blow to Bielsa, who has relied on the striker throughout the season.

Roofe is the club’s top scorer with 14 goals and has helped United mount a strong bid for promotion.

In a statement, Leeds said: “Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe will face a period on the sidelines following confirmation that he damaged knee ligaments during the win over Swansea City at Elland Road.

“Roofe will work hard with the medical team at Thorp Arch to return to action as quickly as possible.”

Roofe was moved by Bielsa to an attacking midfield role earlier this month to allow Patrick Bamford into United’s starting line-up

Bamford has himself just returned from a knee ligament injury, his second of the season.

Roofe managed to complete Leeds’ victory over Swansea but was troubled by his knee the following day and underwent initial examinations before being sent for scans this morning.

The forward has already featured on a long list of injuries at Elland Road, missing six matches in the first half of the season with a calf strain.