INJURY DOUBT - Patrick Bamford was in the last England squad but has since picked up an ankle injury in Leeds United's trip to Newcastle United. Pic: Getty

Kalvin Phillips is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's senior side again for October's World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. The midfielder has sat out just two of England's last 15 international games and involvement in both of next month's fixtures would put him level with Whites legend Allan Clarke and former Leeds defender Danny Mills on 19 caps.

Whites team-mate Patrick Bamford earned his first ever senior call up from Southgate for the last international break and made his debut against Andorra at Wembley, playing just over an hour in the 4-0 win.

The striker's inclusion in the next squad remains up in the air thanks to the ankle injury he sustained at Newcastle United, which kept him out of last week's Carabao Cup win at Fulham and Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southgate will announce his squad on Thursday at 2pm.

Meanwhile Leeds Under 23s captain Charlie Cresswell, who started against Fulham and West Ham, was involved in Lee Carsley's Under 21s squad in the last break, but saw no match action in their U21 EURO qualifier against Kosovo at Milton Keynes. The Young Lions are due to take on Slovenia and Andorra away from home in October and Carsley's squad will be confirmed on Friday morning at 10am.

Despite reports that Cody Drameh was in line for an England Under 21s call up last month, he was instead involved with the Under 20s alongside a trio of his Leeds team-mates.

The right-back joined Joe Gelhardt, Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood in Andy Edwards side as they beat Romania 6-1 at St George's Park. Only Gelhardt was not involved in the starting line-up, but he did score twice in the win as a second half substitute.

Since then the forward has only enhanced his reputation with two spectacular goals and an assist against Liverpool Under 23s, and another fine Premier League 2 performance against Blackburn Rovers, which included two more goals to take his tally for the season to six. Sandwiched between those two games for Mark Jackson's side was a senior debut at Fulham, where he scored a vital penalty in Leeds' shoot-out win.

England will announce the Under 20s squad on Friday at 11am, ahead of a home game against Italy at Chesterfield and a visit to take on the Czech Republic.

At senior level, Mateusz Klich is in Paulo Sousa's provisional Poland squad for meetings with San Marino and Albania, having missed the last round of international games due to Covid-19.

A number of Leeds youngsters have already had their October international involvement confirmed. Goalkeeper Dani Van Den Heuvel is in the provisional Netherlands Under 19s squad to face Portugal,Slovakia and Germany, on-loan Mateusz Bogusz will take on Hungary and San Marino with Poland Under 21s, 17-year-old Charlie Allen is in the Northern Ireland Under 19s squad for games against Denmark, Czech Republic and Kazakhstan and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen will take part in a Scotland Under 19s training camp.