Details finally announced for Leeds United's Premier League hosting of Aston Villa

The October fixture between the Whites and Steven Gerrard's side in West Yorkshire had already been moved for live coverage on Sky Sports and given a new date of Sunday, October 2 instead of Saturday, October 1.

The Premier League announced last month that the game would kick-off at either 2pm or 4.30pm as part of a day when Sky Sports will also screen the Manchester derby live.

The kick-off time was dependent on Manchester City playing in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 4.

IN THE DIARY: Leeds United now know exactly when they will face an Aston Villa side managed by Steven Gerrard, above, at Elland Road in this season's Premier League tie in West Yorkshire. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Premier League have now announced that the Leeds versus Villa clash has been given the latter slot of the 4.30pm kick-off, two and half hours after City play Manchester United at 2pm.