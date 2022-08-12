Details finally announced for Leeds United's Premier League hosting of Aston Villa

The October fixture between the Whites and Steven Gerrard's side in West Yorkshire had already been moved for live coverage on Sky Sports and given a new date of Sunday, October 2 instead of Saturday, October 1.
The Premier League announced last month that the game would kick-off at either 2pm or 4.30pm as part of a day when Sky Sports will also screen the Manchester derby live.
The kick-off time was dependent on Manchester City playing in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 4.
Most Popular
-
1
What is happening to former Leeds United star Raphinha at Barcelona amid latest farce and deadline
-
2
Leeds United in ‘direct talks’ over swoop for rising star as Jesse Marsch makes ‘transfer decision’
-
3
Leeds United plot ‘double hit’ for attacking duo, Whites ‘weighing up’ bargain defender swoop
-
4
Leeds United news: Raphinha set to miss La Liga opener as Whites eye MLS left-back
-
5
Jesse Marsch reveals Leeds United plan for returning duo after 'fantastic' display in training
The Premier League have now announced that the Leeds versus Villa clash has been given the latter slot of the 4.30pm kick-off, two and half hours after City play Manchester United at 2pm.
The City game is still subject to the participation of Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 4.