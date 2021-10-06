United's Premier League Cup clash away at Sunderland' s under-23s will now take place at the Stadium of Light this Sunday (October 10) with a 1pm kick-off.

The contest had been due to take place on Monday night.

The Premier League Two Division One league fixture at home to Brighton under-23s will now be a 7pm kick-off at York City's Community Stadium on Friday, October 22.

SUNDAY LUNCHTIME: For Leeds United's Premier League Cup clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, above, this weekend. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Details have also been announced for the forthcoming Premier League Two Division One encounter at Manchester United's under-23s which will be held on Saturday, November 6 with a 12 noon kick-off at Leigh Sports Village.

