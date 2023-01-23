NEIL GREWER

A point gained or two dropped? Well, both!

A point gained from a game where we massively improved defensively against a team with decent scoring form. And, coupled with the weekend’s other results, our position has not worsened.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Leeds player Jack Harrison in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But it was two points dropped as we were the better team.

You could argue we could have made more/earlier substitutions but, equally, I believe we were aware of previous defensive frailties which may have surfaced with changes and, in the scheme of things, was a point and small movement in the right direction a sensible move? Time will tell.

Overall, I feel satisfied and there’s definitely something to build upon.

Man of the match: Tyler Adams.

ANDY RHODES

It seems Leeds just can’t get the balance right at the minute.

Some weeks they’re great going forward and poor at the back and in others they’re unlucky in attack but solid in defence.

This game fell into the latter of those categories. United were on the front foot for the majority of the game and will be disappointed not to come away with all three points.

In the end it was the final ball that let United down. Brentford’s defence was compact throughout the game and the visitors were comfortable letting Leeds attack them.

Rodrigo and Willy Gnonto carried most of United’s threat again but even they couldn’t break through. Patrick Bamford did offer more of a focal point going forward but it was tough going.

Max Wöber was a reassuring presence at the back, playing calm passes while putting in challenges when needed.

You can see that things are gradually coming together for Jesse Marsch but results are desperately needed.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

DAVID WATKINS

I had this down as a must-win but, with the benefit of hindsight, I’ve already persuaded myself that a point and a clean sheet against a side a point above Liverpool and Chelsea is a good effort.

We ought to also factor in that Brentford have beaten both Man City and Liverpool and are unbeaten in eight league games.

Leeds were the better, more adventurous side throughout and had five attempts on target to the Bees none and their keeper, David Raya, was a clear winner of the man-of-the-match accolade, thwarting several worthy efforts.

The most encouraging aspect though was getting through it without any major defensive calamity!

So, disappointing though it is to not put a long-overdue win on the board, it is another step forward and we can look forward to hopefully winning through to the fifth round of the FA Cup next week and then getting the overdue win at the City Ground the following week.

Man of the match: David Raya!

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds put out a strong defensive performance to get a point but many will see it as two points dropped.

For all their efforts, Raya was only forced into a couple of saves. Rodrigo and Gnonto tried to get behind the Brentford defence but they were thwarted by a solid back line.

The visitors rarely threatened but, if they did, the defence, criticised recently, repelled them with Wober influential as was Koch who made two important blocks.

The second half followed the same pattern with Leeds having most of the possession but only testing Raya when he saved both Gnonto and Rodrigo’s goal-bound efforts.

Marsch introduced Bamford and Greenwood late on but left big-money signing Rutter on the bench, much to the fans' surprise.It’s still worrying because the gap between where Leeds are and the bottom three is very small.

On to the Cup where you’d expect Bamford, Rutter and Sinisterra and others to be given a start.

Men of the match: Robin Koch, Max Wober.

MIKE GILL

Of all the predicted results, a bad-tempered nil-nil draw was the most unlikely.

Two teams awash with potential goalscorers and United's leaky defence should have produced something but stalemate it was.

Brentford did a good job of containing Willy Gnonto and Rodrigo but Leeds did equally well to shackle Toney, Mbueno & Co.The game was easier on the eye in the second half as United piled on the pressure whilst the Bees also had their moments, mostly from counters. Meslier, Ayling, Adams and new boy Max Wober looked extremely solid at the back.

Jack Harrison and Rodrigo worked hard without reward and the introduction of Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford did not produce any end product either.

We have yet to make the acquaintance of Georginio Rutter but I suspect that he will see some action in the FA Cup.This should be the catalyst for an improved season; Jesse Marsch now has the assets at his disposal.

