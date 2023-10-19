‘Desperate’ Leeds United transfer admission as ‘little bit of debate’ claim made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A club in the Bundesliga are keen to make a loan deal for a Leeds United player permanent - even though they could snap him up on a free transfer in the summer, they are reportedly willing to do business before this. Additionally, a former Leeds player has been full of praise for a current Whites star - and he even put him in his Championship Team of the Season so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt want Koch

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly ‘desperate’ to complete a permanent deal for Robin Koch, who is currently on loan at the club from Leeds - they will open transfer negotiations as soon as the window opens on January 1, 2024 [via SPORT1]. So far this season, Koch has scored a single goal and has registered a solitary assist for Die Adler.

Koch’s contract at Leeds will expire in the summer of 2024 - as such, if Frankfurt wait until then, they may be able to get him on a free transfer. As things stand, though, the German club seem keen to push through for a permanent deal before this, in order to get ahead of any other teams who may be interested in Koch’s signature.

Prutton waxes lyrical on Rutter

Former Whites midfielder David Prutton has lumped praise on Leeds striker Georginio Rutter, going as far as to put the 21-year-old in his Championship Team of the Season so far. Prutton acknowledged that Rutter had a slow start to life at Elland Road, something that was exacerbated by his transfer fee of £36 million. Despite this, he feels he has now adjusted to English football - even if he thinks Rutter ‘needs to be more clinical’ with his shooting.