There have been a range of reactions to the news...
Leeds United parted company with manager Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday after a highly successful and hugely emotional stint at the club.
Revered as much for his presence off the pitch as his achievements on it, the Argentine guided the Whites back to the Premier League after an absence of almost two decades, and helped to establish them as one of the most relentless and enthralling sides in the English game.
But this season has proven tricky for Bielsa and his team, with a number of high profile injuries to a thin squad leaving Leeds somewhat hamstrung and facing the increasingly looming threat of a relegation battle.
Reaction to the manager’s departure from supporters and those associated with the club has largely been one of sadness, and while those sentiments have been echoed by many pundits, some have taken a less sympathetic view of the situation.
We’ve gathered up a host of reactions from a number of the game’s most recognisable figures below...
1. Gary Neville
“I think a little bit of sadness because of the fact when you went to watch Leeds play, I’ve enjoyed great games. “But the fact of the matter is in the last few weeks, months, it’s become really desperate. And you go from admiration to despair watching them and thinking they’re just not really exciting anymore, they’re really bad. “And they’ve been really bad defensively in the last few weeks, months, conceding so many goals, so many chances. No respect for the opposition. We know that Marcelo Bielsa has his values and his principles. “But there is some sadness because Leeds games were always exciting to watch.” (Sky Sports)
2. Michael Owen
“I’ve loved watching Leeds play under Bielsa. A brave team focussed on taking the game to their opponents. I hope whoever takes over continues to play to their strengths.” (Twitter)
3. Brian Deane
“End of an era at Leeds. Bielsa brought identity and pride back to the club and city. It is perhaps a measure of the plan and resources needed to compete straight away that have caught the club out cold but it’s been a hell of a ride for the fans.” (Twitter)
4. Gary Lineker
“He brought a lot to our game and did so much for Leeds. He entertained us with his swashbuckling football. Good luck to him.” (Twitter)