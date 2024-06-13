Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whites club captain Liam Cooper was dealt an injury scare ahead of the Euros - and a fresh update has emerged.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has issued a fitness update on Leeds United defender Liam Cooper and the rest of his squad ahead of Friday night’s Euros opener against host nation Germany.

Whites club captain Cooper is part of Clarke’s squad for the summer tournament in Germany but the centre-back was dealt an injury scare in this month’s friendly against Gibraltar when subjected to a heavy collision.

Cooper stayed down and needed treatment and then hobbled off as he was substituted amid fears that he had suffered a knee injury. Clarke, though, reported afterwards that Cooper would be fine and the defender returned to the bench just four days later for the 2-2 draw against Finland in the summer’s final friendly.

The Whites player was an unused substitute for the contest but boss Clarke says that every member of his squad is now fit and “ready to go” ahead of Friday night’s Germany opener.