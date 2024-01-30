PLACE OPEN - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany still sees a place at Turf Moor for Leeds United linked Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson. Pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Right-back Connor Roberts and winger Manuel Benson have been among the names mulled over at Elland Road as transfer chiefs attempt to bolster Daniel Farke's squad for the second half of the season. Farke's biggest need is in the full-back areas, particularly on the right flank of his back line following the departures of loanee Djed Spence and Luke Ayling. But with plenty of strength in depth on the wings, Leeds have merely noted Benson's availability and opted not to pursue that one. Roberts is not thought to be an option they are currently prioritising as the window nears its conclusion.

Kompany was quizzed on the duo in his Tuesday morning press conference and suggested there could still be a place for them at Turf Moor, but admits players' gametime wishes have to be factored in.

"I’m definitely not against keeping the group together because they’re all lads that I’ve come to know and have done everything that I’ve asked them to do," he said. "There’s not even a thought on my part that these guys have to go. The only thing is that some players, and it’s easy for you to look at the list of players that haven’t played as much, they have a desire to play and we have to respect that as well.

“From my side, the only thing I want is a group for the next 17 games that wants to go really hard and just focus on the one and only thing that matters now and that’s keeping this club in the Premier League.”