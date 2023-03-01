'Deserve it' - Alan Shearer on Leeds United downfall and Fulham progression
Alan Shearer felt Fulham deserved their passage into the FA Cup quarter-finals at Leeds United's expense.
Javi Gracia’s Whites had 16 shots at goal in Tuesday night’s fifth round clash at Craven Cottage, six of which were on target, as opposed to just seven shots from Fulham of which only three were on target.
Leeds also saw a close-range finish from Georginio Rutter controversially chalked off but continually fluffed their lines in front of goal whereas the Cottagers netted with two clinical strikes from Palhinha and Manor Solomon that Shearer felt warranted the Cottagers being deserving of their triumph.
"The Fulham show continues,” said Shearer in his post-match assessment following Match of the Day’s live coverage on BBC One.
"They are having a wonderful time this season, playing well, and there's confidence in the football club. They weren't at their best tonight but the difference was two fantastic strikes and there's definitely an air of confidence around the place.
"You can feel it on and off the pitch. From a Leeds point of view, they will be disappointed because they got into so many good positions, they just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net. But Fulham deserve it.”