'Deserve it' - Alan Shearer on Leeds United downfall and Fulham progression

Javi Gracia’s Whites had 16 shots at goal in Tuesday night’s fifth round clash at Craven Cottage, six of which were on target, as opposed to just seven shots from Fulham of which only three were on target.

Leeds also saw a close-range finish from Georginio Rutter controversially chalked off but continually fluffed their lines in front of goal whereas the Cottagers netted with two clinical strikes from Palhinha and Manor Solomon that Shearer felt warranted the Cottagers being deserving of their triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Fulham show continues,” said Shearer in his post-match assessment following Match of the Day’s live coverage on BBC One.

DIFFERENCE: Manor Solomon nets Fulham's second clinical finish of the night to send Leeds United out of the FA Cup. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

"They are having a wonderful time this season, playing well, and there's confidence in the football club. They weren't at their best tonight but the difference was two fantastic strikes and there's definitely an air of confidence around the place.