Saturday's contest at Stamford Bridge featured three penalties which were all converted, Raphinha putting the Whites ahead after Marcos Alonso was judged to have fouled Dan James.

Chelsea then drew level through Mason Mount before going ahead with the first of two spot kicks converted by Jorginho, the first of them after Raphinha was eventually penalised for bringing down Antonio Rudiger after the intervention of VAR Mike Dean.

United drew level at 2-2 through third and final substitute Joe Gelhardt but Chelsea were awarded another penalty deep in second half stoppage time, referee Chris Kavanagh not needing VAR this time after Mateusz Klich caught Rudiger on the edge of the box.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BUSY AFTERNOON: For referee Chris Kavanagh, right, pictured pointing to the spot for a third time for Mateusz Klich's foul on Antonio Rudiger in Leeds United's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Assessing firstly Alonso's foul on James, Gallagher said on Sky Sports News show Ref Watch: "I think top marks to the referee here because on Saturday I thought it was a blocked tackle.

"I thought it was a really, really good tackle.

"When I saw it again you actually see that James gets to it first and actually plays the ball through Alonso's legs and he gets fouled so I would say Chris Kavanagh top marks there."

Turning attention to Chelsea's penalties and firstly Raphinha's challenge on Rudiger, Gallagher said: "Penalty. He gets him with his trailing leg and I think that's what Mike Dean sees that Chris Kavanagh doesn't see on the field. That was given by VAR."

Assessing Klich's tackle on Rudiger, Gallagher added: "This one I think is a penalty as well. There was no need to make this tackle. I think Rudiger does what he should do. He gets between the player and the ball and the player goes through the back of him. Foul."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.