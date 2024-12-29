Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United visit Derby County this Sunday looking to make it back-to-back away victories in the Championship for only the second time this season.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is expected to make a handful of rotations from the side which defeated Stoke City 2-0 on Boxing Day with Japan international Ao Tanaka likely to come back into the starting lineup.

Changes in the wide positions are also probable with Dan James, Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani all available to Farke.

Derby, meanwhile, have won six of their 11 games on home turf this season and their strong home record is not to be sniffed at, as West Bromwich Albion discovered three days ago. The Rams will pose a challenge to Farke's Leeds, not least because of the quick turnaround between fixtures.