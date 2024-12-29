Derby County 0-1 Leeds United highlights: Composed Aaronson finish delivers three points on the road
Leeds boss Daniel Farke is expected to make a handful of rotations from the side which defeated Stoke City 2-0 on Boxing Day with Japan international Ao Tanaka likely to come back into the starting lineup.
Changes in the wide positions are also probable with Dan James, Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani all available to Farke.
Derby, meanwhile, have won six of their 11 games on home turf this season and their strong home record is not to be sniffed at, as West Bromwich Albion discovered three days ago. The Rams will pose a challenge to Farke's Leeds, not least because of the quick turnaround between fixtures.
Build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage, analysis and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 5:45pm.
Derby County vs Leeds United LIVE
That's the song
Into stoppages
90' Three added minutes as Solomon plants a free-kick into the wall. Guilavogui coming on for Tanaka. Bamford wins a corner. #lufc
89' Bamford on; Aaronson off.
Derby subs
86’ Goudmijn and Yates off; Collins and Brown on.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL AARONSON 1-0
79' Breakthrough. Nice move on the edge of the box involving the goalscorer, Solomon and Piroe who cushions it into Aaronson's path. He finishes well with plenty of composure. #lufc
74' Ampadu with a big leap at a Leeds corner but glances his header wide.
Derby subs
74’ Jackson and Harness off; Barkhuizen and Chirewa on.
Oh, Dan...
72' CHANCE! Dan James' first touch is to control a Solomon pass as Leeds break 2-v-1. Zetterstrom makes a good save with his legs to deny the Welshman. Good defending in the lead up to that by Struijk, blocking a Blackett-Taylor shot.
70' Piroe, James, Solomon on; Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph off.
69' Ampadu goes into the book for a trip. Free-kick Derby. 30 yards from goal on the right-hand side.
Derby change
67’ Blackett-Taylor on; Mendez-Laing off.
Subs soon
65' James, Piroe and Solomon are all coming on shortly by the looks of it.
Need to make them count
64' SAVE! Zetterstrom again to the rescue for the hosts. Quick throw taken on the right by Leeds, who work it to Ramazani, free at the back post. Volleyed effort swatted away.
60' Chance. Derby header saved by Meslier, then the ball is cleared by Joseph amidst the ensuing scramble. Have to limit those opportunities from set-plays.
A little worrying
59' Derby having a bit of a spell. Free-kick conceded by Ampadu, is cleared by Joseph but the Rams come again down the left, twice. Then they win a corner on the opposite side.
Over the top
53' Gnonto tries his luck from the edge of the box. Deflected over for a corner.
Mateo...
48' Another chance. This time Joseph sticks Bogle's inviting ball over the crossbar. Looked to be stretching for it, but should do better there, or at least take a touch.
Big, big chance
47' SAVE! Zetterstrom denies Aaronson with a fantastic stop. American looked to get it onto his right and the 'keeper scrambled across his goal line to deny Leeds. Corner headed clear unopposed.
