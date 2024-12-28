Derby County v Leeds United injury news with 5 now out, 3 doubts and 2 being assessed

Championship leaders Leeds United will make a very quick return to action with Sunday evening’s clash at Derby County – for which eight players are now out or doubts.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved top of the division with Boxing Day evening’s 2-0 win at Stoke City which marked just a second away win from the club’s last eight games. Just three days later, Leeds will now bid for another victory on their travels in Sunday evening’s clash at a Derby County side who also enjoyed a big Boxing Day boost with a 2-1 victory at home to West Brom.

The victory left Paul Warne’s side in 14th place ahead of a quick return battle against Farke’s Whites who subjected the Rams to a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Elland Road earlier this month. The two sides will now lock horns once more in a Sunday evening 5.45pm kick-off at Pride Park but five players have been ruled out of the contest and three more are doubts. With two more being assessed, here we run through the injury news from both camps.

Rams midfielder Osborn tweaked his glute in training on Christmas Eve and missed Boxing Day's clash against West Brom. Derby boss Paul Warne is hopeful more than optimistic that the 30-year-old will be able to feature against Leeds.

1. Ben Osborn (doubt)

Rams midfielder Osborn tweaked his glute in training on Christmas Eve and missed Boxing Day's clash against West Brom. Derby boss Paul Warne is hopeful more than optimistic that the 30-year-old will be able to feature against Leeds. Photo: Danny Lawson

Fellow Derby midfielder Thompson is in the same boat as Osborn who suffered a minor issue before the 2-1 defeat at Luton Town five days before Christmas and has not featured since. Warne said: " It's the same with Thommo (as Osborn). We were hoping he would be back."

2. Liam Thompson (doubt)

Fellow Derby midfielder Thompson is in the same boat as Osborn who suffered a minor issue before the 2-1 defeat at Luton Town five days before Christmas and has not featured since. Warne said: " It's the same with Thommo (as Osborn). We were hoping he would be back." Photo: George Wood

A goalscorer in the reverse fixture at Elland Road, Whites defender Wober has missed his side's last two games due to fresh knee problems and the Austrian is a doubt for Sunday's clash at Pride Park.

3. Max Wober (doubt)

A goalscorer in the reverse fixture at Elland Road, Whites defender Wober has missed his side's last two games due to fresh knee problems and the Austrian is a doubt for Sunday's clash at Pride Park. Photo: Danny Lawson

Derby's Crystal Palace loanee midfielder Ozoh suffered a hamstring injury in September’s 1-0 victory at home to Cardiff City and has not featured since due suffering a quad injury, just as he was about to return.

4. David Ozoh (out)

Derby's Crystal Palace loanee midfielder Ozoh suffered a hamstring injury in September’s 1-0 victory at home to Cardiff City and has not featured since due suffering a quad injury, just as he was about to return. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Rams Defender Cashin is out until the new year with a hamstring injury suffered in this month's 4-0 win against Portsmouth.

5. Eiran Cashin (out)

Rams Defender Cashin is out until the new year with a hamstring injury suffered in this month's 4-0 win against Portsmouth. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Derby's Namibia international defender Nyambe suffered a posterior ligament knee injury in October's 1-1 draw at Millwall and was expected to be facing up to six months out. Warne has, though, said that Nyambe could return at the end of next month.

6. Ryan Nyambe (out)

Derby's Namibia international defender Nyambe suffered a posterior ligament knee injury in October's 1-1 draw at Millwall and was expected to be facing up to six months out. Warne has, though, said that Nyambe could return at the end of next month. Photo: Cameron Smith

