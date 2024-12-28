Derby County v Leeds United injury news with 5 now out, 3 doubts and 2 being assessed

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved top of the division with Boxing Day evening’s 2-0 win at Stoke City which marked just a second away win from the club’s last eight games. Just three days later, Leeds will now bid for another victory on their travels in Sunday evening’s clash at a Derby County side who also enjoyed a big Boxing Day boost with a 2-1 victory at home to West Brom .

The victory left Paul Warne’s side in 14th place ahead of a quick return battle against Farke’s Whites who subjected the Rams to a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Elland Road earlier this month. The two sides will now lock horns once more in a Sunday evening 5.45pm kick-off at Pride Park but five players have been ruled out of the contest and three more are doubts. With two more being assessed, here we run through the injury news from both camps.