This year, Leeds’ newly-christened Under-21 side return to the division in which they were crowned champions two seasons ago.
Last year’s relegation from Premier League 2 Division 1 was a bitter pill to swallow given the several simultaneous injuries suffered at first-team level and the impact that subsequently had on Under-23 – as it was previously known – team selection.
This season, the young Whites have a new head coach in Michael Skubala at the helm, buoyed by the additions of Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins signed from Manchester City and West Ham United respectively.
Tonight’s season opener sees Leeds take on Derby County at Pride Park, a team who were also relegated from the top tier last term.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm. Text and multimedia updates throughout the evening will drop here as due to Premier League broadcast restrictions, the Under-21s will not be televised or streamed on LUTV this evening.
Derby County U21 2-5 Leeds United U21 highlights: Mateo Joseph scores four times in season opener
Last updated: Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:53
FT: Derby County 2-5 Leeds United
Aside from a second half scare, Leeds were largely in control of this fixture, asserting themselves as the dominant team for large portions of the game. Mateo Joseph (4) looked frighteningly sharp and deserving of his four goals. Sonny Perkins grabbed the other on his debut for the Under-21s and looks a very promising player. Dan James came through 90 minutes unscathed.
Into added time
90’ Three minutes added
Derby subs
85’
ON: Hawkins, Bates
OFF: Brailsford, Kelly-Cipriani
84’ Free-kick from McGurk to James on the edge of the box is a difficult one to control and his shot is saved by Evans
Derby sub
80’
ON: Torraj
OFF: Blu-Lo Everton
Leeds sub
79’
ON: Miller
OFF: Perkins
71’ Great save by Ombang. Derby pressuring and Ibrahim gets a low shot away. Leeds GK down well to his right and gets a strong hand to deny the Rams man.
GOOOOALLL MATEO JOSEPH 5-2
It’s a fourth for Mateo Joseph! McGurk whips in a great free-kick, Kris Moore leaps highest and heads it back across goal where Perkins and Joseph are queuing up. Mateo heads into the unguarded net.
Leeds change
68’
ON: Coleman
OFF: Jenkins
Derby change
64’
ON: Richards
OFF: Mema