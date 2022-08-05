This year, Leeds’ newly-christened Under-21 side return to the division in which they were crowned champions two seasons ago.

Last year’s relegation from Premier League 2 Division 1 was a bitter pill to swallow given the several simultaneous injuries suffered at first-team level and the impact that subsequently had on Under-23 – as it was previously known – team selection.

This season, the young Whites have a new head coach in Michael Skubala at the helm, buoyed by the additions of Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins signed from Manchester City and West Ham United respectively.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United begin their PL2 Div 2 campaign away to Derby County this evening (Pic: Getty)

Tonight’s season opener sees Leeds take on Derby County at Pride Park, a team who were also relegated from the top tier last term.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm. Text and multimedia updates throughout the evening will drop here as due to Premier League broadcast restrictions, the Under-21s will not be televised or streamed on LUTV this evening.