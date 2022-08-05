Derby County U21 2-5 Leeds United U21 highlights: Mateo Joseph scores four times in season opener

Leeds United’s Under-21 side begin their Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign away to Derby County this evening


Friday, 5th August 2022, 9:00 pm

This year, Leeds’ newly-christened Under-21 side return to the division in which they were crowned champions two seasons ago.

Last year’s relegation from Premier League 2 Division 1 was a bitter pill to swallow given the several simultaneous injuries suffered at first-team level and the impact that subsequently had on Under-23 – as it was previously known – team selection.

This season, the young Whites have a new head coach in Michael Skubala at the helm, buoyed by the additions of Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins signed from Manchester City and West Ham United respectively.

Leeds United begin their PL2 Div 2 campaign away to Derby County this evening (Pic: Getty)

Tonight’s season opener sees Leeds take on Derby County at Pride Park, a team who were also relegated from the top tier last term.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm. Text and multimedia updates throughout the evening will drop here as due to Premier League broadcast restrictions, the Under-21s will not be televised or streamed on LUTV this evening.

Mateo Joseph scored a first-half hat-trick in Leeds Under-21s' season opener at Derby County (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Derby County U21 2-5 Leeds United U21 highlights: Mateo Joseph scores four times in season opener



Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:53

FT: Derby County 2-5 Leeds United

Aside from a second half scare, Leeds were largely in control of this fixture, asserting themselves as the dominant team for large portions of the game. Mateo Joseph (4) looked frighteningly sharp and deserving of his four goals. Sonny Perkins grabbed the other on his debut for the Under-21s and looks a very promising player. Dan James came through 90 minutes unscathed.

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:49

Into added time

90’ Three minutes added

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:43

Derby subs

85’

ON: Hawkins, Bates

OFF: Brailsford, Kelly-Cipriani

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:43

Chance

84’ Free-kick from McGurk to James on the edge of the box is a difficult one to control and his shot is saved by Evans

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:38

Derby sub

80’

ON: Torraj

OFF: Blu-Lo Everton

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:38

Leeds sub

79’

ON: Miller

OFF: Perkins

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:31

Save

71’ Great save by Ombang. Derby pressuring and Ibrahim gets a low shot away. Leeds GK down well to his right and gets a strong hand to deny the Rams man.

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:28

GOOOOALLL MATEO JOSEPH 5-2

It’s a fourth for Mateo Joseph! McGurk whips in a great free-kick, Kris Moore leaps highest and heads it back across goal where Perkins and Joseph are queuing up. Mateo heads into the unguarded net.

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:27

Leeds change

68’

ON: Coleman

OFF: Jenkins

Friday, 05 August, 2022, 20:23

Derby change

64’

ON: Richards

OFF: Mema

Derby County