Derby boss Paul Warne has seen his side beaten twice by Leeds in the same month.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United selection reshuffle did nothing to weaken what Paul Warne says is the strongest side he's seen in the Championship this season.

The Derby County boss was proud of the way his players acquitted themselves but lauded Leeds' offensive threat after a 1-0 win for the Whites at Pride Park.

Brenden Aaronson's second half goal settled the contest but Leeds missed a host of good opportunities before and after the break.

Derby County stayed in the game though and had a little spell of pressure in the second half, without being able to test Illan Meslier.

"I was really proud of the efforts the lads put in," said Warne. "I thought the first 10 we showed them too much respect and it looked like it would be a long evening.

“But we settled in the game okay. In the second half I thought we had a right go and then looked like we fatigued in certain areas, they're bringing on players of a certain ilk.

“It fell to them, it looked a very well worked goal at the time. I'll be disappointed if we've left runners, I haven't seen it back yet. It felt like it could be a 0-0 where we got one off a free-kick or a corner. I'm really pleased with the group and that we're disappointed we didn't take anything from the game, it shows how far we've come."

Farke made changes in midfield and attack for the game, which came hot on the heels of a 2-0 victory at Stoke City.

In came Largie Ramazani, Mateo Joseph, Willy Gnonto and Ao Takana but Warne did not see a weakened outfit and Leeds reinforced his view that they're the best in the division as he tipped them for promotion.

"It's easy for a manager when they lose to say they're the best team I've ever seen," he said. "Currently, that's the only team we've seen twice, they're the strongest team we've played against.

“For us, they're the hardest to play against. They still managed to create chances because they've got pace and ability throughout the team. They shuffled the pack but were no weaker and had really good subs. They just missed out last year, I’m confident they'll get over the line this year."