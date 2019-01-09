Derby County boss Frank Lampard admits Harry Wilson doubt ahead of Leeds United clash

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has admitted that forward Harry Wilson is "doubtful" for his sides trip to Elland Road on Friday evening.

Leeds United sit top of the Championship table ahead of the showdown under the lights in LS11 with the Rams holding down the final play-off spot in sixth.

The Whites, who have a number of injury concerns themselves, have been boosted by the news that Liverpool loanee Wilson may be forced to miss the fixture.

The 21-year-old was left out of Derby's FA Cup clash last weekend with Premier League side Southampton and will be a major absence for Lampard should be be omitted from his squad.

Wilson has played a key role for the Pride Park club have bagged nine goals and one assist in 21 league appearances so far this campaign.

"Harry is doubtful," Lampard admitted ahead of the game.

"He has been training with the physio today and because of his influence, of course, I will wait to see as long as I can that he may be able to take part.

"But I won't take a risk if he feels he is not up for a game that is going to be a taxing game on the legs."

Lampard has also played down fears that Wilson will be recalled to Merseyside this month: "I’ve heard nothing from Liverpool, which is good news. I hope he stays with us - I think it has been good for both parties and we’re hoping he can continue his progress here."

County are set to welcome defender Scott Malone back to the match day squad after his return to training this week, while other long-term absentees in Martin Olsson, Craig Forsyth and Curtis Davies remain sidelined.

United are facing an injury crisis of there own with Pablo Hernandez a major doubt for the game with left-back Barry Douglas ruled out also.

Whites club captain Liam Cooper looks set to return to the side following knee surgery in early December which ruled him out for the busy festive period.

Bielsa is also still waiting on the return of Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, Izzy Brown and Gaetano Berardi who the Argentine is set to be without for the next few weeks at least.