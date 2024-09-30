Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United made decent inroads towards the Championship’s automatic promotion spots with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City – but what did the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend’s win against the Sky Blues including the emergence of a new star man but team upgrade requirements and Tuesday night’s battle at Norwich City.

DAVID WATKINS

The fixtures have been kind to Leeds United so far; four of our league games having been against teams in the bottom seven but these were precisely the sorts of teams we struggled to beat last season.

NEW STAR MAN: Willy Gnonto, centre. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The foundations were laid this time with an early goal and then a totally dominant display for the rest of the half. The goal was a sublime finish from Willy Gnonto suggesting maybe we have focused on our finishing this week in training!

We had other first-half chances but Ben Wilson in the visitors’ net was inspired with top-class saves from Ilia Gruev, Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph. An early goal in the second half pretty much ended the contest – Jayden Bogle neatly finishing a clever one-two with Ramazani.

Truth be told, Coventry then controlled much of the second half as Leeds sat back but they created very little in front of goal apart from forcing Illan Meslier into one brilliant late save. It was left to Joel Piroe to come on for another late cameo appearance, scoring his customary goal.

Maybe we could have kept our foot on the gas in the second half but this was as complete a performance as you can ask for.

Man of the match: Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal!

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds rolled over Coventry City on Saturday and it was the fifth time they kept a clean and also had enough chances once again to finish the match as a contest by the break. People may moan about the lack of chances taken but this defensive unit is superb at the moment.

Leeds were a goal up inside 20 minutes, Willy Gnonto finishing a superb move with the outside of his foot. The City keeper kept out efforts from Mateo Joseph and a spectacular effort from Ilia Gruev. Largie Ramazani also had an effort that just went past a post. The only downside for Leeds was losing captain Ethan Ampadu to an injury just before the break.

Leeds made it 2-0 when Ramazani found Jayden Bogle and the right-back cracked an effort past Ben Wilson. After the second goal, the foot was taken off the accelerator but there was one more goal, Joel Piroe coming off the bench again to make it three. It has to be said that Coventry didn’t offer much.

On to Norwich tomorrow and Leeds will have to be at their best as Norwich have had a few good wins this season and beat Derby away at the weekend. I’m pretty confident that Leeds can take at least a point from the game, maybe even three.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

MIKE GILL

This was Leeds United’s most complete performance of the season, and it was very easy on the eye. The Sky Blues were surprisingly inept and didn’t offer the sort of resistance that everybody expected.

On 16 minutes, the indefatigable Willy Gnonto scored the first goal after a fine pass from the assist expert Junior Firpo. This was the start that United needed, and only the brilliance of City keeper Ben Wilson kept the score respectable at half-time.

Wilson made great saves from Largie Ramazani, Ilia Gruev, and Mateo Joseph to keep the Sky Blues in the game...just. Early in the second period, Ramazani sent Jayden Bogle away, and the ex-Blades man could not contain his delight after scoring his first goal for the Whites.

It was a rare and unwelcome sight to see Ethan Ampadu leave the field with a knee injury. The only consolation was a very tidy performance from his replacement, new boy Ao Tanako. The icing was added to the cake by our super sub, the sleepy-eyed assassin Joel Piroe, who converted Willy Gnonto’s pass with his lethal left foot.

In the dying minutes of added time, Ilan Meslier made a fine save. What better way to set the lads up for a testing five days of Championship football.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

ANDY RHODES

After Mark Robins and Coventry City performed well against Leeds United on two occasions last season, some fans might have been expecting a similar story. Daniel Farke, though, has got Leeds playing some good football and, although his side hasn’t yet set the world alight, they are getting points on the board.

The absence of key players lost in the transfer window has arguably made Leeds less predictable. Willy Gnonto, though, is turning into the star player. He was on form again against Coventry, causing all manner of problems for the visitors.

It was also good to see Brenden Aaronson perform well and receive more praise. Continuing this form will go a long way to repairing his relationship with the fans at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Joel Piroe has started another season well in a white shirt. With two games in four days to come, Farke will need to manage his squad. Weeks like this will be a true test of how the 49ers did in the transfer window. If Leeds can overcome these challenges, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be competing at the top of the division again.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

NEIL GREWER

Another convincing victory. Daniel Farke has Leeds United working efficiently as a unit in typical German style, but they are still a VW aspiring to be a BMW. There are still more gears to find along with some more quality and grace.

Leeds started the game on the front foot and maintained a high-performance level throughout. Goal number one was a lovely move involving Brenden Aaronson and Junior Firpo before Willy Gnonto converted from inside the penalty area.

Goal two was slotted in by Jayden Bogle following an assist from Largie Ramazani, whilst the third goal involved a fantastic long pass from Ao Tanaka, a cross from Gnonto and a cool finish by Joel Piroe. So, lots of team involvement. There were no sub-standard performers and all available substitutions were used as Farke managed the game and rested players.

Bogle had his best game for Leeds and Aaronson is looking like the number 10 we craved. The “VW” to “BMW” upgrade depends upon more clinical finishing (several chances missed at 1-0 up) and of course improved set pieces.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto (goal, assist, backtracking and general nuisance).