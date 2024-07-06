Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recently departed Leeds United defender Robin Koch has issued a defiant message and future vow upon disappointment.

German international defender Koch left Leeds last summer on a relegation release clause to join Eintracht Frankfurt who then announced in January that the centre back would be joining them on a permanent deal.

Koch completed his Leeds exit for good this summer which saw the 27-year-old selected to be part of the Germany squad for the Euro 2024 Championships

Germany took on Spain in Friday evening’s first quarter-final but German hearts were broken as Spain sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra-time thanks to Dani Carvajal’s 126th-minute winner.

Koch was an unused substitute for the contest but took to social media to issue a defiant message in defeat and vow that Germany would “strike again” in future.