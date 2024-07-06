'Strike again' - Departing Leeds United player issues defiant message and future vow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Recently departed Leeds United defender Robin Koch has issued a defiant message and future vow upon disappointment.
German international defender Koch left Leeds last summer on a relegation release clause to join Eintracht Frankfurt who then announced in January that the centre back would be joining them on a permanent deal.
Koch completed his Leeds exit for good this summer which saw the 27-year-old selected to be part of the Germany squad for the Euro 2024 Championships
Germany took on Spain in Friday evening’s first quarter-final but German hearts were broken as Spain sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra-time thanks to Dani Carvajal’s 126th-minute winner.
Koch was an unused substitute for the contest but took to social media to issue a defiant message in defeat and vow that Germany would “strike again” in future.
Taking to his Instagram page, Koch wrote: “Great team, fantastic fans, awesome atmosphere. Proud to be a part of this. We could have deserved more, but we strike again. Thank you Germany.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.