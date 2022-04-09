Dennis the menace for Leeds United with Watford not unfancied against Whites

Roy Hodgson's second-bottom hosts have lost their last eight home games but fifth-bottom Leeds are only marginal favourites to take all three points at a best-priced 13-8.

The Hornets are no bigger than 19-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-5.

With Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford out injured, Watford's Nigerian international striker Dennis fractionally heads the first scorer market at 13-2.

MARKET LEADER: Watford's Nigerian international striker Emmanuel Dennis, above, is fractionally favourite to score first in today's clash against Leeds United at Vicarage Road.

Teenage Whites striker Joe Gelhardt has been recovering from injury this week but is still joint second favourite to net first at 7-1 along with Leeds team-mate Raphinha who is the same price.

Joshua King (71-10), Cucho Hernandez (15-2), Ismaila Sarr (15-2) and Samuel Kalu (9s) are rated the other main Watford threats with Rodrigo (15-2), Dan James (17-2) and Sam Greenwood (9s) seen as the other leading attacking lights for Leeds.

For the Whites, bigger odds are on offer about Jack Harrison (12s), Stuart McKinstry (14s) or Crysencio Sumervlle (14s) scoring first and Mateusz Klich is a particularly big price at 28s.

But in a tight market, the bookies have a 1-1 draw priced up as the most likely outcome at 33-5, closely followed by a goalless draw at 27-2.