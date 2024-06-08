Defender reacts to fresh contract news with next season Leeds United statement
A Leeds defender says he can’t wait to have another crack at a Whites promotion bid.
Sam Byram has expressed his delight at Leeds United contract news and declared his determination to get the Whites “back where we belong.”
Full-back Byram joined Leeds for a second spell at Elland Road last summer but only signed a one-year deal. Leeds, though, announced on Friday that Byram had a one-year extension clause had now been triggered on Byram’s contract.
Taking to his Instagram page, Byram wrote: “Absolutely delighted to extend my stay here for another year. I can’t wait to fight for this team to help get the club back where we belong. See you all soon.”
