Defender reacts to fresh contract news with next season Leeds United statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds defender says he can’t wait to have another crack at a Whites promotion bid.

Sam Byram has expressed his delight at Leeds United contract news and declared his determination to get the Whites “back where we belong.”

Full-back Byram joined Leeds for a second spell at Elland Road last summer but only signed a one-year deal. Leeds, though, announced on Friday that Byram had a one-year extension clause had now been triggered on Byram’s contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...