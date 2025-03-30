Defender makes big Leeds United admission in unreal Swansea City draw verdict and 'unlucky' take
Swansea City defender Ben Cabango admits his side were dealt a hammer blow in Saturday’s clash at Leeds United - but that his team fully deserved their recovery.
Wales international ace Cabango again took his place at the heart of the Swans defence for the weekend’s Championship clash at Elland Road in which his side fell behind to a Brenden Aaronson strike after 35 seconds.
Swansea, though, rallied strongly and a Cabango header which hit the post before bouncing into keeper Illan Meslier’s arms proved one of several first half let-offs for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Swansea finally levelled in the 64th minute when Meslier dropped a corner which allowed Harry Darling to convert but Cabango admits Willy Gnonto’s 86th-minute strike was a “big blow” for his side.
The Swans, though, again hit back to equalise in the 96th-minute through Zan Vipotnik whose strike sealed a 2-2 draw which Cabango felt his team fully deserved.
Hailing his side’s efforts at Elland Road as unreal, Cabango told the club’s website: “We showed so much character, we had a difficult start but we didn’t go under
“We created plenty of chances, we were unlucky with a few of them, but the way we stuck together – having gone behind twice – was unreal from the boys.
“We put our bodies on the line, we defended well and we attacked well too, I thought.
“Obviously when they scored near the end it was a big blow, but we always felt we had a chance and our heads didn’t go down. We kept going.
“We stuck together, we gave everything until the end and we got our rewards.
“It’s a great result, but we still have plenty of work to do, we are looking to continue to improve.”
