The Hammers have finished the last two Premier League seasons in sixth and seventh place but David Moyes' side fell to a fifth-straight league loss on Friday through a 2-0 loss at home to Brentford. The defeat left the Hammers fourth-bottom, only above the drop zone on goal difference and Rice says he will keep on pushing his players for a change in fortunes after their recent run.

Rice, though, says there was more to Friday's reverse against Brentford than meets the eye and is now relishing the opportunity to potentially bounce back in Wednesday night's clash against 14th-placed Leeds at Elland Road.

"As captain, I will keep trying to push everyone and give everything for this team," said Rice to whufc.com. "We are going to do everything to change it around. And now, we have a big one against Leeds. That’s the beauty of football, you have the next game to react and do something positive, and we will try to do that."

VOW: From West Ham United captain Declan Rice, pictured during Friday's defeat at home to Brentford. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Reflecting on Friday's defeat to the Bees, Rice reasoned: "I think we played as well as we have in ages in the first half. We had a change of formation, Saïd (Benrahma) dropping in, linking the play, me and Lucas (Paqueta) together playing some nice passes, and if my shot if goes in, or if Daws’ (Craig Dawson) header goes in, we are talking about a different game.

"And tonight, ultimately both goals were decided from throw-ins and at this level, we know that is sloppy, especially with where we are in the table at the moment. The goals were sloppy and then you're always chasing the game.

"It’s frustrating because I know the quality we have got; I know the players we have got. I see it day in and day out in training. The reality of it at the minute is that we are not doing well enough, we are letting ourselves and the manager down, and we are also letting the fans down.

"There's no beating around the bush, we signed the players in the summer and it's up to us to be out there, pushing, driving, giving everything for the badge and giving everything for the fans. I'm out there trying as hard to do that, trying to keep the lads going. All the lads in there are trying to keep each other going too.

"We're down there and that's the reality but we don't want to think like that because we want to have a positive mentality. We still think we can play and get a result in this league ago there's not going to be any negativity from me.

"I don't like where we are, I don't like the way we've played recently - it's unlike us to lose five Premier League games [in a row] but football is a learning experience and it's about how we move on.It is just the fine margins that are letting us down.

