Decisions taken on Leeds United star international pair with massive boost for Whites ace
Decisions have been made on a star international Leeds United pair with a massive boost for a Whites ace.
Spain and Italy lock horns in the second Nations League semi-final this evening at FC Twente’s home in Enschede and Whites star Rodrigo starts for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side. Fellow Whites ace Willy Gnonto, though, has been named on the Italy bench by Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini for the 7.45pm kick-off.
The winners of tonight’s contest will face Croatia in Sunday evening’s final whilst the team beaten will play the Netherlands in the third-place play-off on Sunday afternoon.