Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Murder investigation launched into 'tragic death' of man found in road
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

Decisions taken on Leeds United star international pair with massive boost for Whites ace

Decisions have been made on a star international Leeds United pair with a massive boost for a Whites ace.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jun 2023, 18:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 18:43 BST

Spain and Italy lock horns in the second Nations League semi-final this evening at FC Twente’s home in Enschede and Whites star Rodrigo starts for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side. Fellow Whites ace Willy Gnonto, though, has been named on the Italy bench by Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini for the 7.45pm kick-off.

The winners of tonight’s contest will face Croatia in Sunday evening’s final whilst the team beaten will play the Netherlands in the third-place play-off on Sunday afternoon.

STARTING: Whites striker Rodrigo for Spain. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.STARTING: Whites striker Rodrigo for Spain. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.
STARTING: Whites striker Rodrigo for Spain. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.
Related topics:ItalySpain