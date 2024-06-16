Decision taken on Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen as Whites wait continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A decision has been taken on Leeds United’s Rasmus Kristensen.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has taken a fresh decision on Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen as crunch time looms.

Kristensen departed Leeds on a loan exit relegation release clause last summer to spend the 2023-24 season in Serie A with Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-back has remained part of the Denmark international squad and Hjulmand has named Kristensen on the bench for Sunday evening’s Euro 2024 opener against Slovenia which is a 5pm kick-off in Stuttgart.

Kristensen, who now has 21 caps for Denmark, played the full match of this month’s first of two friendlies against Sweden but was an unused substitute for the final Euros warm-up game against Norway.

Denmark and Slovenia are in the same group as England and the Danes will face the Three Lions on Thursday.

Kristensen is one of three Leeds players at the Euros but the wait for a first Whites player to bag any minutes continues. Club captain Liam Cooper was an unused substitute for Scotland on Friday in their 5-1 drubbing against Germany.