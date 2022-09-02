Decision made as thriving Leeds United star bags first senior international call
Leeds United ace Pascal Struijk has received his first senior international call by being named in boss Louis van Gaal’s provisional Netherlands squad.
By Lee Sobot
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:07 pm
Twenty-three-year old Struijk is eligible to represent the Netherlands, Belgium or Indonesia and last played internationally for the Netherlands under-17s.
The defender has since made giant strides at Leeds following his switch to the club in January 2018 and has now been named in van Gaal’s provisional squad for September’s Nations League games Poland and Belgium.
Struijk could be set for a battle against a Whites team mate in Mateusz Klich when the Netherlands face Poland.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United announce deadline day signing of Italy international Wilfried Gnonto
-
2
Andrea Radrizzani confirms Leeds United approach for striker target as Elland Road transfer expected
-
3
Leeds United's transfer deadline day saga takes sensational twist as Bamba Dieng fails medical
-
4
Leeds United's transfer deadline day striker plans in chaos after late hijack by Ligue 1 club
-
5
Bamba Dieng to Leeds United transfer admission by Andrea Radrizzani sparks 'underappreciated' messages
Whites target Cody Gakpo is also part of the Netherlands squad.