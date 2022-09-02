Decision made as thriving Leeds United star bags first senior international call

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-three-year old Struijk is eligible to represent the Netherlands, Belgium or Indonesia and last played internationally for the Netherlands under-17s.

The defender has since made giant strides at Leeds following his switch to the club in January 2018 and has now been named in van Gaal’s provisional squad for September’s Nations League games Poland and Belgium.

Struijk could be set for a battle against a Whites team mate in Mateusz Klich when the Netherlands face Poland.

Whites target Cody Gakpo is also part of the Netherlands squad.