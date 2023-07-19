Dear Leeds United supporters,

By now, you have likely seen the news that after nearly five years as minority partners, myself and 49ers Enterprises will be stepping into a new role as full owners of LUFC. Let me start by saying, we could not be more excited to complete this transition. We have backed the Club for years, regardless of whether the Club resided in the Premier League or not. Leading the Club is something we’ve been committed to accomplishing for years.

We are excited about the upcoming season, and are already charting a new path forward. This Club was last promoted to the Premier League in an empty stadium absent of the fans who make Elland Road so revered. This time as we fight for promotion, we will do so in your presence.

DEAR LEEDS - Paraag Marathe has told Leeds United supporters what to expect from their new ownership group at Elland Road after the EFL approved a full takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am keenly aware of our immense responsibility to get this right and want to be more transparent with you about the process and strategy we feel will put us in a position to succeed this season.

The managerial search has been our main priority and we are excited about our recent appointment of Daniel Farke as First Team Manager. We believe he has the necessary experience, track record, vision and temperament to bring out the best in our players and guide our team to a successful season.

We anticipate significant transfer activity and turnover within the squad this summer, which I’m sure you are following closely. While it will be tough to see players go, we are confident we have the resources and vision to bring in talent whom you all will feel proud to support going forward.

We also remain committed to our long term goal of investing in and expanding Elland Road, but we’ll need to prioritize investment on the pitch and backend football operations until we are back in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last few years have been challenging for all of us. I have experienced the joy, the frustration, the letdowns, and everything in between. While I’m hesitant to make promises about what we may achieve in the future, because there are no certainties in football, I can reassure you that the pain of the past two seasons has not been lost on us. I have felt it too. We are fully committed to seeing Leeds United returned to its rightful place in the Premier League.

I look forward to seeing you at Elland Road and Marching on Together.