'Dear Leeds United fans' - chairman Paraag Marathe issues summer promise in open letter
The leader of the 49 Enterprises ownership group penned a message to the fanbase in the wake of a bitterly disappointing end to the campaign. Leeds finished third in the Championship table on 90 points, behind champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town. And despite hammering Norwich City 4-0 in an impressive semi-final second leg display at Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s side went out in underwhelming fashion at Wembley, losing 1-0 to Southampton. Leeds struggled to lay a glove on their opponents, who took a first half lead through Adam Armstrong and then defended comfortably for the vast majority of the fixture. Only when late substitute Daniel James thrashed the ball against the crossbar did Leeds look capable of levelling before the full-time whistle confirmed their second tier status for next season.
Marathe believes what Farke and his players did during the regular season is still worth highlighting and vows that this summer the club will do what it takes to put together another bid for Premier League status. He wrote: “Dear Leeds Supporters. While we weren’t able to accomplish our final goal of earning promotion this season, I want to thank you all for your continuous support for the club and squad throughout the campaign. Daniel and the squad earned an impressive 90 points, which is a fantastic achievement and shouldn’t be overlooked. Congratulations to Ipswich Town and Leicester City for their near historic points totals which earned them automatic promotion, and to Southampton for persevering through the Play-Offs.
“We enter this summer with the primary goal of putting ourselves in the best position to compete for promotion next season. I can promise you that as we regroup, we’ll be consistent in our approach of operating with a deliberate strategy to put the most competitive team on the pitch that we can. Above all, your collective energy and passion at Elland Road, and travelling with the squad, will be critical to our next campaign. You are the best supporters in the world and we felt that at every single match this season. I look forward to seeing you all at Elland Road again soon. Marching on Together. Paraag.”
