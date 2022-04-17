Bottom-of-the-table Norwich gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Burnley but Smith's side were undone by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Saturday in a 3-2 loss at Manchester United.

Smith was pleased with his side's performance but not the result and the Canaries stay seven points behind fourth-bottom Everton who have two games in hand.

Norwich are also 12 points adrift of fifth-bottom Leeds, both teams having just six games left.

VOW: From Norwich City boss Dean Smith, above, pictured during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Time is running out for the Carrow Road outfit who are no bigger than 1-100 to go down but as short as 1-500 with some firms but Smith is not throwing in the towel.

Asked if his side would just keep on pushing, Smith said at his pre-match press conference as quoted by Norfolk Live: "That’s what we will do.