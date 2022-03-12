Leeds and Norwich have lost their last 11 Premier League games between them and the relegation-battling sides will lock horns in Sunday afternoon's 2pm kick-off at Elland Road.

But whilst Smith was appointed to the Norwich hotseat back in November, Marsch is still less than two weeks into his tenure at Leeds which has started with a run of three games in eight days.

That, says Smith, is a difficult task for the new Whites head coach.

DIFFICULTIES: For new Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above, highlighted by Norwich City boss Dean Smith ahead of Sunday's showdown between the Whites and the Canaries. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

“He hasn’t had an awful lot of time on the training ground so it’s going to be really tough," said Smith.

"You come in and all of a sudden you’ve got three games in a week, there’s not an awful lot of coaching you can do.

“You can be in the classroom but most players will just be recovering, so there will be subtle messages that he’ll want to give and we’ve seen already some passages of play that have been repeated in the last couple of games that are a sign of what he wants to bring into the team.”