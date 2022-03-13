Dean Smith hails Leeds United star and expects more ahead of Norwich City visit
Norwich City boss Dean Smith has hailed the talents of Patrick Bamford and expects further steps forward from the striker ahead of today's clash at Elland Road.
Bamford reappeared after three months out with injury troubles when brought on just before the hour mark of Thursday night's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.
New Whites boss Jesse Marsch is now likely to afford the striker more minutes against Smith's Canaries today and the Norwich boss says he is braced for further progress from the Whites no 9.
Bamford was United's top scorer last season with 16 goals and his form led to an England call up last summer.
"I think over the last 20 months in the Premier League, Patrick has shown what he can do at this level and earned himself a call-up for the England team," said Smith.
“He's a very, very good player but he is only just getting back and has only played 30 minutes so far so we’re probably yet to see the best of him.”
