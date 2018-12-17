Dean Smith fires warning shot at Leeds United ahead of Aston Villa showdown

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says his side are guaranteed to score goals when Leeds United head to Villa Park on Sunday.

Smith's side played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon as they hosted Stoke City in the Championship with Tammy Abraham converting from the spot before Jonathan Kodjia earned Villa a point six minutes from time.

United meanwhile made it five wins from five at Bolton as second half substitute Patrick Bamford made himself a hero on his return from injury to grab all three points in a 1-0 victory over Wanderers.

Smith, who faced United as Brentford boss in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in September, admitted he was relishing the contest with Marcelo Bielsa's men and says his side are always sure of scoring goals against whoever they come up against.

"We're looking forward to Leeds United at home," he told Birmingham Live.

"It will be close to a full house. They're a team up there doing well and one we believe we can beat.

“I know we’ve got players who will score goals, that’s one guarantee. It doesn’t matter who we play against - Stoke, Leeds, West Brom, we will score.

“We didn’t create as many chances as we would have liked today [against Stoke], but we still got another two goals which was important."