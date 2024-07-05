'Deal' - Manager who Leeds United considered set to be new boss of key Championship rivals

A team who are expected to emerge as key new Leeds rivals are poised to name their new boss.

Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Burnley are set to appoint a manager who the Whites formerly considered as their new boss.

The Clarets are back in the second tier next season following their relegation from the Premier League and the Turf Moor side have been without a manager since Vincent Kompany departed for Bayern Munich.

Burnley, though, according to transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano, are now set to appoint former Fulham, Bournemouth and Club Brugge manager Scott Parker as their new boss.

Parker was considered by Leeds for the vacant Whites managerial role before appointing Daniel Farke. The Whites and Clarets are seen as the market leaders for next season’s Championship following Burnley’s relegation and United’s defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

