Championship clubs have been hard at work this month strengthening for promotion or survival.

Leeds United are yet to confirm any signings but there has been activity in the market. Loan deals are understood to be likely between now and January 31, with defensive reinforcements on the cards. Daniel Farke has trimmed the fat of his squad, seeing the likes of Luke Ayling and Darko Gyabi sent out on loan - more could soon follow.

But while the Whites look for opportunities, their Championship rivals are doing the same and some have already brought in reinforcements. Below is a round-up of some key moves, plus some interesting rumours.

Fabio Carvalho - Hull City (loan) The 21-year-old decided to join Tyler Morton at the MKM Stadium amid interest from a number of Championship rivals, including Southampton and Leicester City.

Luke Ayling - Middlesbrough (loan) Called time on a seven-and-a-half-year spell at Leeds United for more regular football at the Riverside Stadium. Will become a free agent in the summer.

Jeremy Sarmiento - Ipswich Town (loan) Brighton recalled the winger from his loan at West Brom before sending him to the promotion-chasing Tractor Boys.

Ike Ugbo - Sheffield Wednesday (loan) Recalled from his loan spell at Cardiff by French side Troyes and sent straight back out to join Danny Rohl at Hillsborough.

Joe Rothwell - Southampton (loan) The 29-year-old is hoped to bring experience for Southampton's promotion push.