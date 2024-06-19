The summer transfer window is in its infancy but speculation is already starting to heat up around West Yorkshire as Leeds United finalise their plans. Focus among supporters is mainly on Euro 2024 but those in charge at Elland Road will be working hard to prepare for another long and gruelling Championship promotion push.

It is no secret that one or two key sales are expected, with interest in the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto likely to develop into offers that simply cannot be refused. Meanwhile, decisions will need to be made on those who spent last season on loan, including Max Wober, Jack Harrison and Rasmus Kristensen.

There will be no fire sale, however, and chairman Paraag Marathe has already stressed that Leeds will strengthen, with recruitment staff pulling together a clear picture of targets before the trigger is pulled. Below, the YEP has taken a look at just about every transfer story to have surfaced so far. Scroll down for the latest.

1 . Charlie Allen Released by Leeds United after his contract expired. Yet to find a new club.

2 . Luke Ayling Released by Leeds this summer, calling time on an incredible eight-year spell at Elland Road. Spent the second-half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and has since signed a two-year contract at the Riverside.

3 . Lewis Bate Released after failing to ever make an impact on the first-team. Impressed on loan at MK Dons last season, with a return to the EFL expected.

4 . Cody Drameh A surprise appearance in the list of names who were offered a new contract earlier this month. Expectation is that Leeds did that to ensure compensation when he moves on, as many predict.

5 . Ian Poveda Has his pick of several potential suitors after being released by Leeds, having spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. The Star reports that 'formal discussions' over a return to Hillsborough are underway, although there is competition from Cardiff City, West Brom, Luton Town and an unnamed Ligue 1 club.