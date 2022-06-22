The striker arrived at Elland Road from York City in 2017 and made a Championship debut just shy of his 17th birthday under Paul Heckingbottom. A profilic goalscorer at Under 23s level, Edmonson had just managed to catch the eye of Marcelo Bielsa at Thorp Arch in February 2020 when he damaged his knee in training and required surgery.

Upon his recovery, with Leeds earning a place in the Premier League, he was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen for half a season and having struggled for game time, made a January 2021 loan switch to Northampton Town in League One.

Last season brought another pair of loan moves, firstly to League One Fleetwood Town in what was initially scheduled to be a season-long stay, before being recalled by Leeds and sent to Port Vale instead, in League Two.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was on the bench, but unused, as the Valiants claimed a promotion place in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium by beating Mansfield Town.

Although the 21-year-old, who has described himself as a 'work horse' and impressed various coaches with his willingness to run, had a year left to run on his Leeds deal all parties felt a permanent move would best suit him this summer. Carlisle United, whose boss Paul Simpson worked with Edmondson in the England youth ranks, will hand Edmondson a two-year deal after his release by Leeds. The Whites will however hold a sell-on clause in the deal.