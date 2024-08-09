Deal agreed for Leeds United ‘target’ to join European club with medical ‘this week’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United kick off their Championship campaign against Portsmouth on Saturday but more transfer business is expected before the deadline

Reported Leeds United transfer target Jordan James is set for a move abroad as he closes in on a switch to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, according to reports.

The 20-year-old Birmingham City player has been a man in demand this summer, with the Blues expected to lose him following their relegation to League One last season. He made his debut for the club back in the 2021-22 campaign and has already racked up 105 appearances for the EFL outfit while also earning 11 international caps for Wales. Football Insider claimed last month that Leeds were interested in the midfielder with a number of other clubs also credited with an interest. The Whites are looking to add to their midfield options after Glen Kamara’s £8m move to Rennes earlier in the transfer window, although no signings are expected ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener with Portsmouth.

The Independent has reported that James is close to agreeing personal terms with Rennes, who made an official bid to Birmingham on Thursday. A medical is due to take place before the end of the week if things go as planned. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported on James’ move to Rennes, revealing a deal has been agreed between the clubs following the French side’s bid.

Birmingham received a trio of bids from Serie A side and eventual Europa League winners Atalanta within the first four days of the January transfer window, with the latter believed to have been worth around £4million. But despite their academy star agreeing personal terms, the Midlands club rejected all three and Atalanta did not return with a fourth. James had just one year remaining on his contract at St. Andrew’s, although Birmingham did have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Leeds have added to their midfield this summer after Joe Rothwell was brought in on loan from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. Leeds have had a £3.3m bid for Dejan Ljubicic rejected by FC Koln, and it remains to be seen whether they will return with an improved offer. Farke has made no secret of his desire to add midfield goals this summer, with Ilia Gruev’s free-kick in the play-off semi-final win over Norwich City the first to come from that area of the pitch last season. Leeds have also been linked with Canaries star Gabriel Sara, who spent much of last season further forward but can drop into midfield.