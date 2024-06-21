Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Championship transfer news as Leeds United’s rivals get early business done

Leeds United haven't dipped into the transfer market just yet but plenty of Championship clubs are getting their business done early. The summer transfer window has only been open for a week but deals have already started to go through and it only looks set to gather pace as the summer progresses.

With the window in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post round-up come of the latest transfer news from around the Championship.

Blackburn eye 25-goal striker

Blackburn Rovers are one of several clubs keen on a move for Newport County forward Will Evans this summer. That's according to the Mirror, who claim Blackburn are weighing up an approach for the striker, who was prolific with the Exiles last season.

Evans scored 25 goals for Newport last season, including one in club's FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United and his goals were instrumental as the Welsh side managed to finish 13 points above the relegation zone. The 26-year-old has never played at a level higher than League Two, though, having represented Bala Town and Cardiff Metropolitan University before making the switch to Rodney Parade.

Blackburn aren't short of firepower at present, with Sammie Szmodics top scoring in the Championship last time around with 33 goals in all competitions. However, the Irishman has been linked away from Ewood Park.

Bayern swoop for Boro man

Bayern Munich have managed to prise assistant manager Aaron Danks away from Middlesbrough. Danks had been a key member of Michael Carrick's coaching staff, but he will be reunited with Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena this summer, having worked with the Belgian at Anderlecht.

Boro have agreed a compensation package with the German outfit and the club are now expected to hire Newcastle United's Graeme Carrick, Michael's brother, to fill the hole left by Danks. He joins a coaching set up that includes Englishman Anthony Barry and former Hungary international Zsolt Low. Interestingly, Kompany hasn't made an approach to take long-term assistant Craig Bellamy from Burnley yet.

Sheffield United close in on international

According to BBC reporter Adam Oxley, Sheffield United have secured the signing of Canada international Liam Millar. Millar spent last season on loan at Preston North End, where he scored five goals in 36 games, but he still has one more year left to run on his contract with parent club FC Basel.