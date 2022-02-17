David de Gea praises Leeds United and makes admission over Whites clash for Manchester United
Manchester United 'keeper David de Gea has praised Leeds United ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road - a game the Spanish custodian says the Red Devils must win.
Leeds will face their arch rivals for the fourth time since their Premier League return in Sunday's eagerly-awaited 2pm kick-off in West Yorkshire.
The Red Devils moved back into the Champions League spots via Tuesday night's 2-0 win at home to Brighton whereas Leeds are down in 15th place but de Gea expects a hard test as Roses rivalries are once again renewed.
“I know it’s a massive rivalry between the teams," said De Gea to the Manchester Evening News.
“It’s going to be a tough game, especially away against Leeds – good team, difficult team, different team.
“But we have to win this game as well to be in the top four and hopefully we can go there and win.”
