David de Gea praises Leeds United and makes admission over Whites clash for Manchester United

Leeds will face their arch rivals for the fourth time since their Premier League return in Sunday's eagerly-awaited 2pm kick-off in West Yorkshire.

The Red Devils moved back into the Champions League spots via Tuesday night's 2-0 win at home to Brighton whereas Leeds are down in 15th place but de Gea expects a hard test as Roses rivalries are once again renewed.

“I know it’s a massive rivalry between the teams," said De Gea to the Manchester Evening News.

RESPECT: For Leeds United from Manchester United 'keeper David de Gea, above. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

“It’s going to be a tough game, especially away against Leeds – good team, difficult team, different team.

“But we have to win this game as well to be in the top four and hopefully we can go there and win.”