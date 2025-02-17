Dazzling Leeds United verdict in Opta's new predicted final Championship table and points amid Sheffield United, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers changes and Sunderland chance

Leeds United have been pushed back to second place by Sheffield United – and Opta have delivered a dazzling fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final Championship table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began the weekend two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division and with a five-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

In a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Burnley had the chance to move just two points behind Leeds with a victory in a Lancashire derby at Preston North End yet the contest ended in a goalless draw, only trimming the gap down to four points.

Leeds, though, were then leapfrogged by Sheffield United who recorded a 1-0 success from their 3pm kick-off at Luton Town which has left them in pole position and one point above Farke’s Whites. Leeds, though, have a game in hand and a far better goal difference than all three of new leaders Sheffield United, third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland.

Sunderland, who are seven points behind the Whites, visit Leeds in their game in hand on Monday night. After Sheffield United’s fresh boost, Farke’s Whites will need a victory to reclaim top spot which would also offers the new chance of creating a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.

The picture has changed and stats experts Opta have now released their new predicted final table and points. Here is the full rundown in reverse order, rounding figures up or down to the nearest full number.

