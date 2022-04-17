Enjoy these photo memories of David Wetherall in action for Leeds United. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

David Wetherall: Photo memories of a defensive rock

He was a defensive rock who made more than 250 appearances for Leeds United.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 11:30 am

David Wetherall was signed from Sheffield Wednesday in July 1991 by manager Howard Wilkinson just a few days after Jon Newsome in a combined deal worth £275,000. He made a brief debut in the First Division as a late substitute against Arsenal at Elland Road in September 1991 as the Whites went on to win the title that same season. He will be remembered for two stand out goals during his eight years with the Whites, both of which came against Manchester United at Elland Road. The first, an infamous mishit strike, opened the scoring for Leeds in a 2-1 victory in September 1994 and the second, a thumping header just over three years later past a hesitant Peter Schmeichel to seal a sweet 1-0 success. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. David Wetherall in focus

David Wetherall heads home against Chelsea at Elland Road in March 1993. The game finished 1-1.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

2. David Wetherall in focus

David Wetherall makes to break free during Leeds United's Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Elland Road in DEcember 1994. The game finished goalless.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

3. David Wetherall in focus

David Wetherall fires towards goal during Leeds United's Premier League clash against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road in September 1995. He scored in a 3-1 defeat.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

4. David Wetherall in focus

David Wetherall shoots at goal watched by Tottenham's David Ginola in the FA Cup tie at Elland Road.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

