David Wetherall: Photo memories of a defensive rock

David Wetherall was signed from Sheffield Wednesday in July 1991 by manager Howard Wilkinson just a few days after Jon Newsome in a combined deal worth £275,000. He made a brief debut in the First Division as a late substitute against Arsenal at Elland Road in September 1991 as the Whites went on to win the title that same season. He will be remembered for two stand out goals during his eight years with the Whites, both of which came against Manchester United at Elland Road. The first, an infamous mishit strike, opened the scoring for Leeds in a 2-1 victory in September 1994 and the second, a thumping header just over three years later past a hesitant Peter Schmeichel to seal a sweet 1-0 success.