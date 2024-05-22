Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Prutton will see two of his former clubs go head to head on Sunday in the Championship play-off final

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is tipping Leeds United to edge this Sunday's Championship play-off final and win promotion back to the Premier League. Leeds and Southampton go head to head this weekend at Wembley Stadium for a place in next season's top flight.

Both clubs were relegated from the Premier League last season and under new managers they are determined to bounce back at the first time of asking. Daniel Farke's side marginally missed out on automatic promotion over the regular campaign before finishing third and seeing off Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals.

Southampton, on the other hand, finished a place and three points below the Whites under the guidance of Russell Martin and booked their spot at Wembley with a win over West Bromwich Albion last week. United are the favourites with the bookmakers but Southampton have a clear advantage when it comes to head to head history.

The south coast club have picked up two wins already this season against Leeds with the latest coming on the final day of the season earlier this month. Prutton, who spent time at both Leeds and Southampton as a player, admits those results could give the Saints a slight mental upper hand but it might not be decisive.

"I think there's all the clichés about form being out the window and it being a one-off game and I do think there's an element of that," Prutton told Sky Sports. "The fact that game was only a few days ago, with Southampton going to Elland Road and getting all three points, it means that possibly there is a little bit of a psychological advantage. They've got some very good players, Southampton, not least Adam Armstrong. He's the type of player that can cause problems. Che Adams potentially, there's still question marks about his fitness, but together those two are potent.

"There's so much for Leeds to be wary of but I do hark back to that second leg, the first half of it. Leeds could have come away from that Norwich game having put five or six, possibly seven, past Norwich. On the night Norwich weren't anywhere near their best but Leeds were ruthless, clinical and they looked like the Leeds at the start of 2024 and seemingly put that wobble they had at the very end of the season behind them.

"They've got so much firepower between the two of them that it's a fascinating match up. Chuck in the fact you've got Daniel Farke up against a former player of his in Russell Martin, the narratives are great. From the outside looking in, you talk about how cagey these games can be, there's something in me that's leaning towards this one being more expansive."

He added: “It’s been five play-off campaigns they’ve not got through. We looked at something similar when Brentford got up, I think theirs was about eight. I'm saying Leeds fans, you can keep the faith because at some stage that duck has got to break."

