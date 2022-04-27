David Prutton applauds actions of Leeds United fans and hails Whites youngsters

United smashed the attendance for a Premier League Two fixture in last Friday night's clash against Manchester City under-23s which was watched by a crowd of 21,321 inside LS11.

The turn-out smashed the previous record of 17,525 which was held by Everton for a Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park that saw the young Toffees claim the title in May 2017.

But United's under-23s are battling to stay up and former Leeds midfielder and now Sky Sports pundit Prutton is thrilled that the future of the club is in very good hands.

FUTURE'S BRIGHT: Archie Gray, who is just 16, played the full duration of Leeds United's Premier League Two clash against Manchester City's under-23s at Elland Road in front of 21,321 fans. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

"It's stunning and it will be widely applauded and used as sticks to beat other teams with that can't possibly get that for their actual first team," said Prutton to the YEP of the record-breaking attendance.

"And it's a sign possibly hopefully that Leeds is being built on what it has been for as long as I have known that football club which is young players coming through that the fans absolutely adore and calling their own.

"That was the case in the time that I was there and when I watched them before I was old enough to venture into professional football and now also seeing them since I have moved on and packed up and finished.

"I had something similar at Forest where young players came through and were uniquely appreciated by the home crowd and Leeds is a fabulous example of that, looking after and looking out for their own, allied to obviously big money signings which has always been the case.

"But that as a turnout is phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal and it just helps as well to sow the seeds of future generations.

"There are young kids sat there watching it thinking 'if I had a half a chance to play for Leeds, this is what I would be a part of.'