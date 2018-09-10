David O'Leary reveals his delight over Leeds United's start to the season

Former Leeds United manager David O'Leary is delighted to see his former club start the season well and said it would be great to see them back in the Premier League.

Following the arrival of manager Marcelo Bielsa this summer, the Whites have made an excellent start to the season - sitting top of the Championship table without a defeat.

Leeds' efforts were recognised last week when Bielsa was named EFL Manager of the Month and striker Kemar Roofe collected the Player of the Month award.

Should their fine run continue, Bielsa will lead the club back to England's top flight following what will be a 15-year absence, which O'Leary believes would be 'great'.

O'Leary took over as manager in 1998 and his standout and managed the club to the Champions League semi finals in 2001 before being sacked a year later and replaced by Terry Venables.

But O'Leary, who oversaw the development of players such as Jonathan Woodgate, Lee Bowyer, Alan Smith and Harry Kewell, is 'delighted' to see Leeds doing so well under their Argentine supremo.

"I am delighted they have started well," the 60-year-old told the Daily Mail when briefly asked about the Whites.

He added: "It would be great for them to come back into the Premier League."

O'Leary had spells at Aston Villa and Al-Ahli but is yet to be in the hot seat since 2011.