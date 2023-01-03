Leeds United host West Ham on Wednesday, January 4 and could go up against a depleted Hammers back-line if Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are not passed fit. The Irons’ boss David Moyes said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that £30 million central defender Zouma would not be available for selection at Elland Road, whilst Aguerd is still recovering from an injury which saw him limp off for Morocco at the FIFA World Cup.

"Kurt is okay but not available for tomorrow. Nayef is getting himself back ready. He’s back training and building himself up,” Moyes said.

In addition to his possible absentees at centre-back, Moyes said: “Mick [Antonio] has had a bit of illness that a lot of people have had around the country.”

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes watches as West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma warms up (Photo by Ian Kington / IKIMAGES / AFP) (Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

In saying so, Moyes cast doubt on the availability of the Jamaican centre-forward who caused problems for Leeds with his physicality at Elland Road last season. It was the 32-year-old who scored late on to secure all three points for the visiting Hammers back in September 2021.

Moyes also discussed Leeds’ head coach Jesse Marsch, who will be buoyed by his opposite number’s injury update: “If you understand the Red Bull model, you understand Jesse Marsch. He’s done it very well, he’s implicated it very well. It’s something that might take a bit of time.”

Zouma has been absent for West Ham’s past two Premier League matches, both of which ended in defeat, meanwhile Aguerd has made just one league appearances for the Irons since his £27 million summer transfer due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old was on the bench for West Ham’s most recent defeat against Brentford, but remained an unused substitute.