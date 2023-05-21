Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

David Moyes reveals extent to which Leeds United preparation was impacted by midweek celebration

West Ham United manager David Moyes was pleased following his side’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st May 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read

The Scot praised his players’ performances and application at the London Stadium on Sunday having beaten Leeds by a two-goal margin, leaving the stricken Whites relying on other results to preserve their Premier League status.

West Ham returned from the Netherlands during the early hours of Friday morning, following a semi-final second leg victory over AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League, booking their place in a major European final for the first time since the 1970s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We travelled back at three o'clock in the morning on Sunday. We only trained on Saturday morning before we're coming to play this game today.

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes (L) greets Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Leeds United at the London Stadium, in London on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes (L) greets Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Leeds United at the London Stadium, in London on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes (L) greets Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Leeds United at the London Stadium, in London on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Could the players get back on it quick enough? Could we get them ready? And I thought apart from maybe the opening 15-20 minutes I thought they done a brilliant job,” Moyes said.

The Hammers’ squad were in jubilant mood at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday night, and despite making six changes versus Leeds, Moyes still named a strong line-up featuring Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice and Kurt Zouma.

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce, meanwhile, bemoaned the impact – or lack, thereof – his substitutions were able to make during the game, as well as aiming a more general complaint at the team’s squad depth.

Related topics:David MoyesWest Ham UnitedSam AllardycePremier League