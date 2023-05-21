David Moyes reveals extent to which Leeds United preparation was impacted by midweek celebration
West Ham United manager David Moyes was pleased following his side’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Scot praised his players’ performances and application at the London Stadium on Sunday having beaten Leeds by a two-goal margin, leaving the stricken Whites relying on other results to preserve their Premier League status.
West Ham returned from the Netherlands during the early hours of Friday morning, following a semi-final second leg victory over AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League, booking their place in a major European final for the first time since the 1970s.
“We travelled back at three o'clock in the morning on Sunday. We only trained on Saturday morning before we're coming to play this game today.
“Could the players get back on it quick enough? Could we get them ready? And I thought apart from maybe the opening 15-20 minutes I thought they done a brilliant job,” Moyes said.
The Hammers’ squad were in jubilant mood at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday night, and despite making six changes versus Leeds, Moyes still named a strong line-up featuring Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice and Kurt Zouma.
Leeds boss Sam Allardyce, meanwhile, bemoaned the impact – or lack, thereof – his substitutions were able to make during the game, as well as aiming a more general complaint at the team’s squad depth.