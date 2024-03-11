Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalvin Phillips' start to life at West Ham United appeared to go from bad to worse this weekend as the Hammers took on Burnley at the London Stadium. The ex-Leeds United midfielder has struggled for traction since making the switch from Manchester City to West Ham United in the January transfer window.

However, Moyes spoke before the game about his belief that the midfielder had turned something of a corner and he drafted him back into his Hammers XI to take on relegation threatened Burnley in east London. Things didn't go to plan for West Ham, though, and after conceding early through David Datro Fofana, they found themselves 2-0 down at the break as Konstantinos Mavropanos scored an unfortunate own goal in injury time.

As such, Moyes was felt the need to shake things up during the interval and replaced Phillips and James Ward-Prowse with Michail Antonio and Edson Alvarez. The changes were justified as the Hammers clawed their way back into the game to claim a late point to bolster their hopes of claiming another season on European football.

But, the Hammers chief was asked about his decision to replace Phillips at half-time after the game. In an interview with Talksport, the Scotsman said: "You've just asked me about the score at half-time. That probably says enough."

Sunday's outing was Phillips' sixth league appearance for the Hammers and he will have been desperate to impress after a nightmare start to his time in the capital. The England international gifted Bournemouth a goal inside the opening five minutes on his West Ham debut and another mistake proved costly a few days later at Manchester United.