Date set for Queen's State Funeral and final day of mourning as Leeds United await fixture news

Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II passed away peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and her State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19.

King Charles III has already approved the day as a Bank Holiday.

The Premier League took the decision to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect to Her Majesty and Monday night’s Elland Road fixture between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest was included in the postponements.

DATE SET: For the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images.

The country is now in a period of national mourning and the Premier League said further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning would be provided in due course.

The State Funeral will mark the final day of the period of national mourning.

Leeds are due to take on arch rivals Manchester United next Sunday at Old Trafford in a 2pm kick-off.